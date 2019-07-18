Ci Investments Lifted By $19.37 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; American Assets Trust (AAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 96 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 58 reduced and sold their positions in American Assets Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 44.78 million shares, up from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 72 New Position: 24.

Ci Investments Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 21.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 174,500 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 991,243 shares with $110.76M value, up from 816,743 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.57. About 1.61M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13. 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate State Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,158 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance Comml Bank N A has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Corbyn Md holds 3.31% or 72,147 shares. Smith Salley And owns 16,504 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Monarch Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,409 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,613 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,050 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Field Main State Bank reported 100 shares stake. Utah Retirement stated it has 130,486 shares. The Nebraska-based First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Assetmark accumulated 3,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru holds 9,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 860,455 were reported by Hightower Advisors.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 10,759 shares to 1.02M valued at $170.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 1.30 million shares and now owns 474,590 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 74.86 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 10.34% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AAT’s profit will be $30.64 million for 22.35 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,638 activity.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Assets Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 186,744 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069)

American Assets Inc holds 76.5% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. for 6.08 million shares. American Assets Investment Management Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 10.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.33% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.