Ci Investments Lifted By $14.00 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. See Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $56 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $51 Initiates Coverage On

13/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Initiates Coverage On

Ci Investments Inc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 63166.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 90,328 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 90,471 shares with $14.10M value, up from 143 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 137,842 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 7,242 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 2,017 are held by Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company. Private Advisor Gru Llc invested in 6,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 1,336 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 9,145 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 11,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 915,804 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has 2,527 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd reported 3,625 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.32% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 249,342 shares. 49,811 were accumulated by Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Cboe Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 11,132 shares to 2.51M valued at $239.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 13,760 shares and now owns 101,100 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Sell” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, February 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Limited Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 21,001 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca accumulated 0.02% or 18,339 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 103,561 shares. Philadelphia Finance Of San Francisco Limited Com invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Us Bancshares De has 2,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 9,524 shares. 196,005 are owned by Phocas. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 461 shares. Connors Investor holds 204,846 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 41,935 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Fiduciary Wi holds 1.42 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 69,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 161,875 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal