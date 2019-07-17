Ci Investments Increased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Covered By 0 Bulls

Ci Investments Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 32,400 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 1.47M shares with $106.53 million value, up from 1.44M last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $37.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 2.42 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $987,201 activity. $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16M. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 168 shares worth $11,429.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kentucky Retirement System owns 25,144 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 61,002 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 31,621 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated reported 77,658 shares stake. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 222,609 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fin has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,327 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.37% or 20,688 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 51,279 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Lc accumulated 0.57% or 94,012 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Ci Investments Inc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 409,100 shares to 177,750 valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Azul S A stake by 25,400 shares and now owns 122,400 shares. Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Bernstein upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 25 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.07 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 14.03 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp invested in 0% or 48 shares. Ameritas Partners has 3,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr L P reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Blackrock holds 0% or 4.92 million shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Principal Fincl Gru holds 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) or 54,210 shares. Millennium Llc holds 58,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 102,112 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 37,312 shares. 14,251 are held by Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC).

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 398,910 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 1.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $170,610 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 Murphy Jennifer bought $99,800 worth of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) or 10,000 shares. Trifon Harris bought $35,173 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. Shares for $35,637 were bought by McNamara Dennis Joseph on Thursday, March 14.