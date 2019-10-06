Ci Investments Increased Firstenergy (FE) Position; Parametric Portfolio Associates Trimmed Entergy (ETR) Holding By $462,366

Ci Investments Inc increased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 224.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 542,398 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 784,352 shares with $33.58 million value, up from 241,954 last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $25.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.92 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading 18x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MedReleaf at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 09/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Challenges Grid Operator Findings on Nuclear Units; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Entergy Corp (ETR) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 4,533 shares as Entergy Corp (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 1.17 million shares with $120.29M value, down from 1.17 million last quarter. Entergy Corp now has $23.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 1.10M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Entergy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ETR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entergy Corporation Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Entergy Corporation: ANO Begins Refueling Outage, Brings in 1200 Additional Workers – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.15 million for 13.08 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased First Tr High Income L Com (FSD) stake by 65,307 shares to 164,247 valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) stake by 172,197 shares and now owns 2.10M shares. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill Corp owns 8,321 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.09% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Boston Prtn owns 2.04 million shares. Investec Asset Limited stated it has 771,341 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Serv has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 4,834 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.07% or 159,855 shares. American Invest Ser accumulated 13,168 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 11,347 shares. Century holds 169,079 shares. Zimmer Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 736,290 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Wasatch Advsrs reported 40,000 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 80,163 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 580,827 shares. Principal Gru has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Entergy has $13400 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.50’s average target is 0.61% above currents $118.77 stock price. Entergy had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6 to “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10900 target. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 21.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 210,205 shares to 606,477 valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 506,166 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “After A Year Of Volatility, Which Sector ETFs Are In the Black? – ETF Trends” published on October 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities Launch Request for Proposal for 2019 Solar and Renewable Energy Credits – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.