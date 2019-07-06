Ci Investments Holds Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increased Holding by $428,805

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 883,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.99 million, up from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 825,585 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $127.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 92,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,921 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage accumulated 53,813 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chesley Taft & Ltd reported 36,134 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancorporation holds 1.82% or 111,159 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Management Limited Liability has 49,687 shares. Ipswich Management holds 28,321 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 99,782 shares. Van Den Berg I reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mngmt reported 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,366 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Florida-based American Asset Management has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Texas-based Beck Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 486,723 are held by Victory Cap. Toth Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,897 were accumulated by Synovus Corp. Victory Mgmt stated it has 647,541 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,558 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 312,827 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 500 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors has 1.87% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 446,098 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability reported 201,647 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc holds 150,433 shares. Mediatel Prns invested 88.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pittenger & Anderson has 604 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 224 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 23,875 shares. New England & Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,646 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Plc accumulated 27.21 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Moreover, Braun Stacey Inc has 1.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 382,095 shares.