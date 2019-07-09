Ci Investments Holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Has Lifted by $2.91 Million; Hendershot Investments Maintains Stake in Bank Hawaii (BOH)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 177,503 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 116.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 76,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,600 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 1.19M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 24/05/2018 – SQM Publishes First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 65,137 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 108 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 63,384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&R Capital Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 30,472 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 9,023 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 4,510 shares. Crestwood Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 2,608 shares. Parametric Port Ltd owns 207,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10,933 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 123,649 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.01% or 19,389 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.