Ci Investments Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Epizyme (EPZM) Holding Held by Opaleye Management Inc

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 526,749 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 93,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 903,887 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.76 million, down from 997,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 924,057 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,406 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Capital. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 334,206 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 4.99M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0.02% or 1,733 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,826 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 449,544 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc reported 2,370 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc owns 2,462 shares. Raymond James Financial invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Financial Architects reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cap Interest holds 14.00 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,841 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 68,414 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $386.57 million for 25.18 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,207 shares to 82,267 shares, valued at $146.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 65,752 shares. 16,401 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 10,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Management Lp holds 0.84% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 1.75M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 80,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nea Management Lc invested in 4.42% or 6.88 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Llc invested in 0.01% or 55,900 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 11,661 shares. Artal Grp Sa accumulated 0.89% or 1.75M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 342,862 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 12,991 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com accumulated 4 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 14,500 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).