Ci Investments Holding in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Lowered by $29.68 Million as Market Value Declined; As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Price Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $6.59 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 761,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.89 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 387,941 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 420,504 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 278,490 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co has 231,969 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 43,565 shares. 8,300 are held by American National Registered Inv Advisor. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 38,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has 57,544 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) or 191,059 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 93,727 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 300,330 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 118,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park National Corp Oh reported 0.02% stake. 130,219 are held by Bahl & Gaynor. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 27,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.47% or 5.20M shares in its portfolio.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 142,000 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $48.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

