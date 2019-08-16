Ci Investments Has Upped Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $30.41 Million as Stock Value Declined; Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding as Market Value Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 7.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.30M, up from 6.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 8.57M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 79,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.29M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 4,661 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blue Fincl Capital invested in 14,791 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt invested in 4,535 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 2.29% or 230,119 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com owns 10.02 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 5,417 shares. First Commercial Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Company stated it has 100,511 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Spc Incorporated owns 8,395 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com invested in 5,691 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited invested in 0.03% or 1,797 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 9,317 were accumulated by Harvey Invest Ltd Liability.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 30,008 shares to 34,435 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 120,000 shares to 90,100 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 152,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,876 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Lc reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brown Advisory reported 124,801 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 192 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 49,110 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8,950 shares. Fil Limited owns 11 shares. 52,016 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Cohen & Steers, New York-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 66,512 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 83,186 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 0.73% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Trust has 29,530 shares.