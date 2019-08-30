Ci Investments Has Upped Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Position

Ci Investments Inc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 17.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 92,000 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 629,500 shares with $29.30M value, up from 537,500 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 263,335 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 985 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 51,624 shares with $17.04M value, down from 52,609 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.14 million were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Pggm Investments holds 0.05% or 211,324 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors reported 13,383 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Gam Holding Ag has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 61,293 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.07% or 170,315 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.02% stake. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Stifel Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 7,230 are owned by Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co. First Manhattan reported 66 shares stake. Assetmark has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kbc Group Nv has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,850 shares.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 8,500 shares to 50,400 valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 761,000 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 20.08% above currents $53.3 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate accumulated 0% or 108 shares. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 737,636 shares. 14 were reported by Smithfield Tru Com. Burren Cap Advsrs Limited holds 14.86% or 7,377 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 210 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1,564 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Millennium Management Lc owns 0.12% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 246,086 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 10,023 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation owns 278,925 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 2,500 shares. Df Dent & Com reported 11,468 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 63,493 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 105,884 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. reported 55,700 shares.