Ci Investments Has Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $59.71 Million; Stock Value Rose; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $482,400 as Stock Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 239,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 741,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.17M, up from 501,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 1.00M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Management Inc owns 44,730 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.49M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 49,106 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.17% or 2,652 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strategic Finance Svcs has 0.5% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nomura Holdg owns 20,723 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 500,695 shares. Nuwave Lc invested in 2,622 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 14,221 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 44.18 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant -1.2% on slashed FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1,140 shares in its portfolio. Central Retail Bank & holds 4,407 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amp Capital owns 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 142,115 shares. Rech Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51 shares. 95,802 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Saturna Cap Corp has 1,600 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 0.42% or 12,642 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.92% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cap Management Assoc Ny reported 3,725 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 6,104 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 12,008 were reported by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 21,327 shares. Fiduciary Tru Commerce stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.35 million shares to 8.86M shares, valued at $203.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 448,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,852 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.