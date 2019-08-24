Ci Investments Has Trimmed Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $12.93 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Holding by $472,888

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 243,600 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 372,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 4,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 185,603 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31 million, down from 190,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12,000 shares to 292,900 shares, valued at $50.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 968,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

