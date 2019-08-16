Ci Investments Has Raised Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $6.41 Million; REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (RTMAF) SI Increased By 1.04%

REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (OTCMKTS:RTMAF) had an increase of 1.04% in short interest. RTMAF’s SI was 19,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.04% from 19,200 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 8 days are for REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (OTCMKTS:RTMAF)’s short sellers to cover RTMAF’s short positions. It closed at $2.1175 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 128.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 26,050 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 46,250 shares with $11.40 million value, up from 20,200 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $257.89. About 819,713 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

Reitmans Limited operates as a ladiesÂ’ specialty apparel retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $104.52 million. It offers dresses, R essentials, cardigans, sweaters, capris, pants, tees and camis, blouses, jeans, skirts, comfort clothing, leggings, blazers and jackets, outerwear, maternity apparel, and accessories, as well as fashion products for men. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through Reitmans, Penningtons, Addition Elle, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba branded stores primarily in malls and retail power centers; and shop-in-shop boutiques in Babies 'R' Us locations, as well as e-commerce Websites.

More notable recent Reitmans (OTCMKTS:Canada Limited) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canada Jetlines: Its Turn To Fly – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gear Energy’s Free Cash Flow Potential Is Uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CK Hutchison: The Price Is Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Reitmans (OTCMKTS:Canada Limited) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yangarra Resources: A Contrarian Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “High-Growth Cargojet May Be Flying Too High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 8,240 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.47% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Financial Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 51,913 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 46,941 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sg Americas Securities accumulated 33,850 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 5,398 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Inv Svcs Of America Incorporated has 1.95% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 49,428 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 184,075 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.14% or 142,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,133 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Com reported 449 shares stake.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 497,531 shares to 6.66M valued at $271.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 8,080 shares and now owns 53,232 shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $28500 highest and $242 lowest target. $268.29’s average target is 4.03% above currents $257.89 stock price. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $271 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12.