Ci Investments Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $34.00 Million; Ameren (AEE) Valuation Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $423,984

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 186,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 741,017 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.20M, up from 554,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 2.31 million shares traded or 63.48% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company owns 30,367 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 317,891 shares. 14,773 are held by Dean Investment Assoc. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 157,634 shares in its portfolio. 856,962 are held by Morgan Stanley. Washington Bancorp, Washington-based fund reported 400 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 8,364 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.09% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 534,125 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 1,000 shares. Moreover, First City has 0.18% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Citadel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 127,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 451,790 shares.

