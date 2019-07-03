Ci Investments Has Raised By $42.97 Million Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 117 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 100 sold and reduced equity positions in Renaissancere Holdings LTD. The investment professionals in our database reported: 40.99 million shares, down from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Renaissancere Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 92 New Position: 25.

Ci Investments Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 123253.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 409,200 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 409,532 shares with $43.11 million value, up from 332 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,485 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rmb Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated has 158,981 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 4,850 shares. Bokf Na reported 13,730 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Company holds 2.18% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 240,555 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.33% or 54,584 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 41,482 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 113,659 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 12,993 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 30,891 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc owns 2,330 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 20,946 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $514,269 activity. SEIF MARGARET K sold 2,700 shares worth $243,000.

Among 9 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices had 17 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, January 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Ci Investments Inc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 92,816 shares to 406,921 valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 111,900 shares and now owns 524,800 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $183.78. About 140,992 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.