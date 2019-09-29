Ci Investments Has Lowered Union Pac (UNP) Stake; Plantronics Has 1.18 Sentiment

Ci Investments Inc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 38.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc sold 70,112 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 111,290 shares with $19.09M value, down from 181,402 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $114.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 93 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 79 sold and decreased equity positions in Plantronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 31.51 million shares, up from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Plantronics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 49 Increased: 69 New Position: 24.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 13.41% above currents $162.69 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Ci Investments Inc increased Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc stake by 18,900 shares to 1.52M valued at $72.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 1.21M shares and now owns 4.53 million shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 248,760 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

