Ci Investments Has Lifted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding; Maple Capital Management Cut Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 49.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 18,200 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 18,925 shares with $336,000 value, down from 37,125 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $17.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 6.80 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Ci Investments Inc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 8,500 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 1.15 million shares with $60.09 million value, up from 1.14 million last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $83.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) stake by 4,995 shares to 605 valued at $117,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 280,800 shares. International Game Technolog was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.74 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. 7,331 are held by Fenimore Asset Mgmt. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.96 million shares. Haverford Services holds 46,330 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 25,571 shares. Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Becker Capital Mngmt reported 924,319 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 28,744 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). National Bank has invested 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 48,278 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 5,574 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Associates holds 9,463 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.75’s average target is 7.36% above currents $52.86 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of USB in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report.

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 3,649 shares to 38,025 valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,462 shares and now owns 63,424 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 43,003 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested in 0.43% or 86,068 shares. Ancora Ltd has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Peapack Gladstone invested 0.17% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 11,242 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake. Motco holds 200,032 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 220 were reported by City. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 295 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,533 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 294,146 shares. 23,650 are owned by Lynch & Assoc In. Tcw Group Inc Inc stated it has 262,014 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.43 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 9.31% above currents $17.08 stock price. KeyCorp had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4.