Ci Investments Has Lifted Prologis (PLD) Position by $1.02 Million; Stock Value Rose; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) by $2.20 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 27,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 56,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 29,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 1.09M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.64 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 894,885 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prns Group Llc has 789,229 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 189,255 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 247,667 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.22% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 52,470 shares. 4,276 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.11% or 5.46M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 2,234 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 0.12% or 21,840 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 246 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.21% or 124,781 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 46,091 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Parkside State Bank & Tru invested in 0.01% or 504 shares. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,200 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.15M shares to 498,897 shares, valued at $47.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,590 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 142,810 shares or 8.31% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 17,731 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). American National Company Tx invested in 0.36% or 83,675 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 988,268 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsrs accumulated 13,463 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 12,383 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests holds 0.07% or 163,764 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 12,150 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Farmers And Merchants invested 0.52% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 11,226 were reported by Ims Mngmt. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 72,697 shares. Shelton Management accumulated 361 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares to 53,813 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,797 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).