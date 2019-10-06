Ci Investments Has Decreased Olin (OLN) Position by $783,300; Market Value Declined; Profund Advisors Maintains Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ)

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 11,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 110,949 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, up from 99,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 137,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 1.29 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,494 shares to 109,948 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,475 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Altavista Wealth invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 751 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 12,659 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc stated it has 0.82% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 69 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Ltd. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has 4,067 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Citizens Comml Bank And reported 73,930 shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inv stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Plante Moran Financial Ltd invested in 0.18% or 10,647 shares. 9,360 are held by First Foundation Advisors. 436,475 are held by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Smith Vince J, worth $85,000 on Monday, August 12. 15,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $234,882 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. VERMILLION TERESA M bought 230 shares worth $4,077. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 21. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $72.28 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 839,852 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 70,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Systematic Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 39,140 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 37,264 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 66,808 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 192 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 27,979 shares. 697,311 are owned by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 27,100 shares to 656,600 shares, valued at $34.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 347,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Olin Corp (OLN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Winchester Awarded US Army Contract to Manage and Operate Lake City Army Ammunition Plant – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Olin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olin best Smidcap idea at Cowen as caustic soda seen rebounding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.