Ci Investments Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $35.86 Million as Stock Declined; Kynikos Associates LP Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $210.2. About 14.74 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 94,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,058 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, down from 152,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $340.74. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Investors holds 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 89,000 shares. Peoples Services invested in 21,315 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners Lc holds 2,589 shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 62,517 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 23,264 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Excalibur Mngmt reported 3.79% stake. 330,927 were accumulated by Twin Cap. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.87 million shares. Huntington National Bank invested in 534,878 shares. Sq Advsrs Ltd Llc has 9.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 672,007 shares. 1,865 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt. Bridgeway Management accumulated 160,800 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mngmt owns 41,139 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. First Dallas Secs has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Of Virginia Va reported 63,291 shares stake.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 323,633 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $138.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.