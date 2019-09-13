Ci Investments Has Cut Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $160.54 Million; Market Value Rose; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed by $725,192 Its Stake

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 4.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 4.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.33 million, down from 9.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.28 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 2.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) by 5.51 million shares to 15.51M shares, valued at $19.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.95M for 7.63 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV) by 5,150 shares to 18,514 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

