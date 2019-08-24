Ci Investments Has Cut Markel (MKL) Position by $3.59 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Ycg Has Trimmed Position

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 25,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58M shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 19,189 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co Inc holds 41,057 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Parametric Assoc Ltd invested in 2.76M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp owns 335,288 shares. Legacy Capital Prns invested in 46,036 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited holds 0.05% or 22,226 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,911 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co reported 122,929 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 16,310 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 91,543 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1,200 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.24% or 8,931 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank reported 15 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 263 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Atlanta Capital L L C holds 290,004 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 342 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Asset holds 0.03% or 3,517 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Service has invested 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1,092 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 113 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 1,143 shares. Chevy Chase Inc has 525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 228,411 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc reported 470 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12,000 shares to 292,900 shares, valued at $50.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 212,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).