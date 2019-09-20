Ci Investments Has Cut Hess (HES) Holding; Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position

Ci Investments Inc decreased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 16.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc sold 12,900 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 66,200 shares with $4.21 million value, down from 79,100 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $19.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 356,603 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 3,289 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 117,232 shares with $12.59 million value, down from 120,521 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 396,216 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover

Ci Investments Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 18,040 shares to 1.04M valued at $201.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (EIDO) stake by 254,300 shares and now owns 672,000 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,897 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 146,794 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 143,459 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 10,279 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Oh holds 0% or 7,053 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks owns 1.03M shares. State Street owns 12.82M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate reported 1,723 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Loews owns 8,224 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 610,692 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.04% stake. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pension Ser holds 0.07% or 352,773 shares.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $69 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.89% above currents $65.91 stock price. Hess had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess And Its Attractive Guyana Prospect – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hess Announces Another Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana at Tripletail – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -4.36% below currents $112.66 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, August 30 report.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $261.44 million for 25.37 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.