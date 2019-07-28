Ci Investments Has Boosted Its Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $42.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Symmetry Peak Management Has Raised Position in Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) as Market Value Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 123253.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 409,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.11 million, up from 332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.37 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 insider sales for $17.28 million activity. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.23M was made by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, January 29. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Salesforce.org Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability owns 1,315 shares. Permanens Capital LP holds 0.14% or 3,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 40,400 shares. Personal Cap Corporation owns 280,605 shares. Davenport Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 830,945 shares. Qs Invsts Limited owns 20,194 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Co reported 29,976 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Com holds 3,689 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 7.44 million shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Synovus holds 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 37,257 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 14,983 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 29,248 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 34,754 shares to 229,921 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,339 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 19,400 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parkside Natl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 1,251 shares. The New York-based Reik & Co Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 56,970 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 275,741 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd reported 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Creative Planning holds 18,955 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New Hampshire-based Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 400 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. 6,734 were reported by Blue Chip. Farmers Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 190 shares.