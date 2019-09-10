Ci Investments Decreased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $3.58 Million; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Has Upped Position

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 67,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 289,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 9.03M shares traded or 14.53% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 26,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 88,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, down from 114,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 1.46 million shares traded or 48.37% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 973,480 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $273.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 92,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 126,814 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 11,040 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated owns 1,670 shares. Korea Investment has 211,354 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1,911 were reported by Savant. M holds 0.36% or 11,407 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 1.99 million are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Davis holds 42,796 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Janney Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 3,266 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 2,799 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 118 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Saturna Cap accumulated 113,244 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $296.93 million for 17.63 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 75,448 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 16,427 shares. 11,442 were accumulated by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 115,073 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset holds 0.34% or 517,407 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Lc stated it has 7,539 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 50,486 shares. 165,133 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Citigroup reported 1.78M shares stake. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 4.69M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 353,099 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.51% or 99,610 shares in its portfolio. 47,726 were reported by Diversified Tru.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 313,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,343 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).