Ci Investments Decreased Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Market Valuation Rose; Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $3.40 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,772 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 44,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 845,673 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 40,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.37M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.40M, down from 5.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,917 shares. Da Davidson & owns 1,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.07% or 3,756 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 36,700 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Incorporated holds 82,412 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 39,295 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Bank Of The West holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,536 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hrt Fincl Llc holds 0.08% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 129,796 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp. Ser Automobile Association reported 54,191 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 79,487 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74 million for 15.79 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EWZ) by 194,700 shares to 426,000 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 458,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural -6% after cutting long-term output growth forecast – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Releases 2019 Corporate Accountability Report – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Announces New Chief Customer Officer And Combines Transmission And Distribution Oversight Organizations – PRNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Electric Power Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Stock Analysis – American Electric Power Company, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 200 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.02% or 11,996 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.25% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 789,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 4,978 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 1,387 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Company reported 5,550 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Comm has 46,803 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.05% or 103,388 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Co has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.15% stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6,222 shares. 15,630 are owned by Churchill Mgmt. Spectrum owns 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.15% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 718,461 shares. Security National Tru Company reported 5,518 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 2.27M shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $111.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (CN) by 15,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).