Ci Investments Cut Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $5.38 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 94,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,058 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, down from 152,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $355.94. About 2.70 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.26M, down from 465,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 10.17M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook Terror Accusers Say Zuckerberg Testimony Bolsters Suits; 29/03/2018 – Facebook begins ‘fact-checking’ photos and videos; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s scandal is producing at least one thing to like: Thousands of jobs AI can’t handle; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Unscathed as Investors Look Past Scandal: Street Wrap; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,941 shares to 181,402 shares, valued at $30.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 86,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Invests Incorporated holds 569 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,700 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paragon Ltd invested in 0.47% or 2,023 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,023 shares stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Kessler Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 3.2% stake. Charter Tru Comm holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,651 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,118 were reported by Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 6,293 are owned by M Securities. The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles And Equity Research stated it has 303,067 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.16 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 75,150 shares to 185,150 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Should You Still Own Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock? – Live Trading News” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Facebook Can Monetize Stories Faster and Better Than Snap – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.