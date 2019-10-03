Ci Investments Cut Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs L (NCLH) Holding By $649,515; Last Week Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1750 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1598.14’s average target is 2.25% above currents GBX 1563 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 32 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, April 11. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of HSX in report on Monday, July 15 with “Reduce” rating. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 16. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Sector Performer” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, September 10. UBS maintained the shares of HSX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. See Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) latest ratings:

Ci Investments Inc decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs L (NCLH) stake by 1.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc sold 12,255 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs L (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 636,555 shares with $34.14 million value, down from 648,810 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs L now has $10.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $467.86 million for 5.52 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year's $2.27 per share. NCLH's profit will be $467.86 million for 5.52 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has $7700 highest and $6000 lowest target. $66’s average target is 37.67% above currents $47.94 stock price. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, May 10. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) rating on Friday, June 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 9. Bank of America maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) rating on Friday, August 9. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6600 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust.

Ci Investments Inc increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 133,444 shares to 223,915 valued at $37.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 27,100 shares and now owns 656,600 shares. Ishares Tr (EIDO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.67M shares. Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Aviva Public Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 81,068 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 52,708 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.12M shares. Fil Limited reported 1.42 million shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 36,901 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.63M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Buckingham holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 348,362 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 81,991 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 345,085 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd has 144,527 shares. Raymond James Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

The stock decreased 2.25% or GBX 36 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1563. About 708,421 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company has market cap of 4.50 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and ILS, and Corporate Centre. It has a 36.01 P/E ratio. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

More notable recent Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paul Lawrence Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Hiscox Ltd’s (LON:HSX) 5.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Codexis Inc (CDXS) President and CEO John J Nicols Bought $133,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel Corp (QDEL) President & CEO Douglas C Bryant Sold $4.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.