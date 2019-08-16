Ci Investments Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake By $29.44 Million; RIGHTMOVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (RTMVF) Shorts Up By 0.02%

RIGHTMOVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) had an increase of 0.02% in short interest. RTMVF’s SI was 1.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.02% from 1.98M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19804 days are for RIGHTMOVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RTMVF)’s short sellers to cover RTMVF’s short positions. It closed at $7.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 21.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc sold 152,536 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 553,876 shares with $107.08M value, down from 706,412 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $103.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $216.76. About 1.54 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. The firm operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other divisions. It has a 33.52 P/E ratio. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 3.65% above currents $216.76 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $217 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 13.

Ci Investments Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 24,500 shares to 321,466 valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 85,136 shares and now owns 460,605 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.52 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.