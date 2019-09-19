Ci Investments Cut Conocophillips (COP) Position by $58.53 Million as Stock Value Declined; As New York Times Co (NYT) Market Valuation Rose, Banbury Partners Has Raised Holding

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 79.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 959,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 247,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 2.25M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 127,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 717,510 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.41M, up from 590,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 404,146 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners has 41,697 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc holds 6,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Co invested in 25,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California Employees Retirement owns 252,256 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 375,258 shares. Zweig invested in 1.51% or 486,145 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.1% stake. 321,494 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Mngmt. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Force Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.13% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 1.20 million are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Spark Investment Mgmt Lc has 39,000 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 148,468 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 613,849 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First In holds 0.09% or 1,740 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney reported 1.17% stake. Private Na owns 14,033 shares. 27,592 were accumulated by First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc reported 48,552 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp holds 1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 170,505 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 74,800 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.08% or 69,216 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bridgewater Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 288,412 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hallmark Mngmt holds 300,839 shares. Allstate Corp holds 85,073 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 17,936 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.04 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 2.51M shares to 7.68M shares, valued at $366.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 166,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).