Ci Investments Cut By $1.87 Million Its Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Stake; American National Bankshares (AMNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Ci Investments Inc decreased Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc sold 56,559 shares as Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)’s stock declined 6.94%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 1.40 million shares with $46.33M value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Viper Energy Partners now has $4.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 356,371 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

American National Bankshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 33 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 28 sold and decreased their stakes in American National Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.50 million shares, up from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American National Bankshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 252,423 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,097 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 0.66% invested in the company for 46,341 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,740 shares.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American National Bankshares declares $0.27 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American National Bankshares (AMNB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American National Bankshares Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Third Quarter Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American National Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMNB) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $410.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 4.36% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 11,824 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 94,140 shares to 977,040 valued at $149.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 2.41 million shares and now owns 11.47M shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1. The stock of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital.