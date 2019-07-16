Ci Investments Boosted Ingersoll (IR) Stake by $7.73 Million as Market Value Rose; As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stock Declined, Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Its Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 440.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 302,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,384 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 68,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 294,585 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 21.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 72,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 816,682 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.16M, up from 744,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.97. About 598,309 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Lc has 23,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 69,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.12% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 10,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 64,230 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 38,191 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 19,941 shares. 80,890 were reported by Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Company. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 284,702 shares. Fmr Limited Company invested in 3.49 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 22,668 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Jump Trading Lc has 50,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.03M shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $51.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 73,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Com accumulated 301,100 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 34,768 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 9,282 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Tru Invest Advsr reported 11,150 shares. Argyle Management stated it has 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Hexavest stated it has 0.4% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 39,183 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp LP holds 1.02 million shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 130,587 shares. Pinebridge LP has 0.2% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Brown Advisory owns 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 86,755 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 183,142 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc owns 194,625 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,820 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 790,523 shares to 317,648 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,897 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).