Ci Investments Boosted First Solar (FSLR) Holding by $25.15 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Has Cut by $801,635 Its Holding

Burney Co decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 9,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 71,996 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, down from 81,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 487,839 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 3947.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 386,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 396,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.05 million, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 1.85M shares traded or 69.38% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 634,880 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 247,019 shares. Cullinan stated it has 9,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 1.08 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Llc invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Piedmont Inc has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 1,150 shares. 21,098 were reported by Federated Pa. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 83 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.03% or 124,918 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 49,841 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 32,466 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Lc has 0.76% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 2,077 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 77,677 shares to 397,051 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 49,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,939 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).