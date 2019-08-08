Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)

As Restaurants businesses, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.94 N/A 0.33 72.77 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.60 N/A 0.09 106.38

Demonstrates Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Habit Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Chuy’s Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7% The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.15 beta. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The average target price of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 1.19%. The Habit Restaurants Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.4 average target price and a 60.58% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, The Habit Restaurants Inc. is looking more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.7%. 1% are Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31% The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76%

For the past year Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 33.31% stronger performance while The Habit Restaurants Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.