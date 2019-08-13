Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Reaches $25.37 After 9.00% Down Move; Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Sentiment Is 1

Callaway Golf Co (ELY) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 106 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 106 reduced and sold their equity positions in Callaway Golf Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 78.56 million shares, down from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Callaway Golf Co in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 67 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

The stock of Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 171,564 shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q EPS 93C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCEThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $425.49M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $23.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CHUY worth $38.29 million less.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company for 500,000 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 1.56 million shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 167,490 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 1.96% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 287,180 shares.

The stock increased 2.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 916,253 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 30.35 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chuy’s Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. Wedbush maintained Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) rating on Friday, March 8. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $23 target.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $425.49 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 80.28 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.