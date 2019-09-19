Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Reaches $24.83 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Diploma PLC has GBX 1678 highest and GBX 1300 lowest target. GBX 1450’s average target is -13.90% below currents GBX 1684 stock price. Diploma PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Add” rating and GBX 1600 target in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 22. See Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) latest ratings:

The stock of Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 85,011 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET OF TENANT IMPROVEMENT ALLOWANCES) OF $30.0 MLN TO $40.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop As Chairman And Jon Howie As A Director; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS SEES FY EPS $1.12 TO $1.16, EST. $1.22; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $412.34M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $23.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CHUY worth $20.62M less.

Another recent and important Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “An Examination Of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.30% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1684. About 272,292 shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical services and products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.91 billion GBP. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. It has a 33.02 P/E ratio. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $3.49M for 29.56 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $412.34 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 78.58 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.