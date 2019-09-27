Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Comparison side by side

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 25 1.77 16.44M 0.33 72.77 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.53 N/A 0.17 14.68

Table 1 highlights Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chuy’s Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 65,602,553.87% 2.9% 1.7% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.8% 30.4%

Volatility and Risk

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.15 and its 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -22.04% and an $19 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares and 38.4% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04%

For the past year Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.