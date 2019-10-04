Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Restaurants company, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 65,707,434.05% 2.90% 1.70% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 16.44M 25 72.77 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.35 3.43 2.49

With consensus price target of $19, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -19.80%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 32.93%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Chuy’s Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.15. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.