Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Eagle Capital Management Has Raised Its Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stake

Analysts expect Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $0.21 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. CHUY’s profit would be $3.49M giving it 29.14 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Chuy's Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 41,633 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS SEES FY EPS $1.12 TO $1.16, EST. $1.22; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A CALENDAR BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.6%; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 10,784 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 4.60 million shares with $678.66 million value, up from 4.59M last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $8.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 466,508 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Chuy's Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 17.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Credit Suisse Ag reported 11,552 shares. Arrowmark Colorado reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 22,366 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 30,921 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 19,653 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Assetmark Inc holds 645 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6,805 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank & Tru owns 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 22 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 11,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 13,298 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,751 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 11,015 shares.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Chuy's Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $406.44 million. The company's restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 77.45 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.62% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fir Tree Cap Management LP accumulated 7.87% or 533,520 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 7,835 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Lc owns 1.86% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 27,650 shares. Geode Limited Company invested in 907,570 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westpac accumulated 4,307 shares. Qs Invsts holds 739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei holds 0% or 2,023 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 158,889 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd Com reported 1.53% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Strs Ohio holds 158,331 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 17,575 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 28.02% above currents $118.73 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 493,552 shares to 2.87 million valued at $202.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 2.99 million shares and now owns 20.55 million shares. A was reduced too.

