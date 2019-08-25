Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) Holder Wasatch Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $4.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; Moore Capital Management LP Has Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $1.33 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 223,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.18 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 77,307 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop As Chairman And Jon Howie As A Director; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Sees FY18 EPS $1.12-EPS $1.16; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A CALENDAR BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.6%

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,153 shares to 101,342 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 64,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 450,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $70.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Cap Corp by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

