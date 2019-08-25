Churchill Management Upped Ulta Beauty Com (ULTA) Stake; BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BOALF) Shorts Down By 17.29%

BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOALF) had a decrease of 17.29% in short interest. BOALF’s SI was 335,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.29% from 405,900 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 373 days are for BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOALF)’s short sellers to cover BOALF’s short positions. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp increased Ulta Beauty Inc Com (ULTA) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 1,409 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc Com (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 17,697 shares with $6.17 million value, up from 16,288 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc Com now has $18.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.35% above currents $322.1 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 23 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $380 target in Friday, March 15 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $365 target in Friday, March 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 15.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 6,888 shares to 86,249 valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) stake by 31,137 shares and now owns 575,523 shares. Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,163 are held by Natl Asset Management Inc. Riverpark Advisors Ltd invested in 3.84% or 25,346 shares. Cookson Peirce & invested in 1.91% or 64,906 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 0.43% or 5,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 43,367 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Hendershot Invs Inc has 1.48% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 97,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ent Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 32 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 0.22% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Monetta Ser reported 1,700 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability accumulated 3,657 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Another recent and important Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Boral Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2018.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. It offers aggregates, ash, asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement, cement additives and dry mixes, commercial pavers, concrete, decorative concrete, grout, lime, oxides, pavers, plasterboard, plastering DIY bags, retaining walls, and roof tiles; and pool surfacing, quarry, sand quarry and specialized, stabilization, stone, and structural timber products, as well as timber cladding, decking, and flooring products. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides material technical, pallet pick-up, and roof tiling installer services; and engages in the transport and property activities.