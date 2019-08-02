Churchill Management Upped Its Stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by $451,647; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined While Atika Capital Management Has Increased by $4.27 Million Its Holding

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 21,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 347,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 326,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.15M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $319.5. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11,500 shares to 74,500 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

