Churchill Management Trimmed Position in At&T Com (T) by $497,302 as Market Value Rose; Navellier & Associates Cut Its Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) as Stock Price Declined

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) by 64.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 18,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 10,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 166,010 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 16,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 449,616 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 465,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,363 shares to 7,182 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 66,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 81,102 shares to 141,652 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 20,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).