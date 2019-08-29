Churchill Management Trimmed Oneok New Com (OKE) Stake By $1.12 Million; New Jersey Resources (NJR) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Churchill Management Corp decreased Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) stake by 5.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp sold 16,232 shares as Oneok Inc New Com (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 274,131 shares with $19.15 million value, down from 290,363 last quarter. Oneok Inc New Com now has $28.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 1.62M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 372,406 shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey Resources to Issue $150 Million of Green Bonds – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) on Fiscal Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:NJR) ROE Of 8.2% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) stake by 1.07M shares to 2.51 million valued at $707.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) stake by 7,816 shares and now owns 145,129 shares. Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

