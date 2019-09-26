Churchill Management Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stake by $1.61 Million; As Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose, Novare Capital Management Has Raised Position

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 31,874 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 28,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.95. About 899,049 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 13,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 166,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, down from 180,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 1.44 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Cap Lc holds 1,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 72,811 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 163,984 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.17% or 72,288 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs owns 3,404 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. 35,010 are held by Stonebridge. Mufg Americas has 0.12% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 20,248 shares. 69,894 are owned by Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 1,790 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 31 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.39% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa has 136,986 shares. Grimes And holds 0.09% or 5,961 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prns reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 43,975 shares to 74,725 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,826 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Mgmt owns 3,570 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,224 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Com holds 104,647 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department owns 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,159 shares. Sol Capital Management reported 5,500 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.02% or 130,755 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.71M shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hedeker Wealth Lc owns 1.53% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 20,960 shares. Group One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 5,258 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc accumulated 3,978 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Co invested in 61,710 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 0.5% or 866,400 shares. Private Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.