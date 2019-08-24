Churchill Management Trimmed Its Position in Home Depot Com (HD) as Market Value Rose; Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) as Shares Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 3,453 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 10,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 153,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39M, down from 163,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,364 shares to 91,057 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,939 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Maple Cap Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,627 shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,730 shares. Moreover, Cim Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,800 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 189,115 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 816,952 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc has 82,335 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma has invested 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 522 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.54M shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highland Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,371 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.54% or 128,989 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial holds 0.27% or 12,375 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 137,220 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation invested in 16,606 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 200 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Regentatlantic Llc holds 0.09% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 1.94% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 23,846 shares. Bokf Na reported 19,018 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 43,652 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. S R Schill & has invested 0.35% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Da Davidson And has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks Inc.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.