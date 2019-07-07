Churchill Management Stake in Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Trimmed by $1.56 Million as Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $8.25 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HEAD OF COMMODITIES JEFF CURRIE SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN CAPITAL MARKETS AS CLIENT DEMAND FOR BALANCE SHEET HAS REBOUNDED -CFO; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GOLDMAN SACHS (SENIOR AT A3) & AFFIL; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 15,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,069 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71 million, down from 195,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Diligent Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stanley Cap Management Ltd Com owns 23,719 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Ims Cap Management holds 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3,520 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 9,754 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,933 shares. Assetmark stated it has 4,824 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,456 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,108 shares. 23,347 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Stevens Management Lp has 63,214 shares. 4,513 are held by Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc. Prudential Financial owns 846,320 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 5,248 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation. Webster Fincl Bank N A invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kansas-based Kwmg Llc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Goldman’s 2019 Capital Return Plan Is Good, But Investors Received More From The Bank In 2017 – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Has ‘Greater Confidence’ In Waste Management’s Leadership Team – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Bagging Advanced Disposal Services – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Waste Management News: Why WM Stock Is Taking a Hit Today – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Shares Already Reflect 2019 Growth Prospects, UBS Says In Move To Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 4,927 shares to 36,582 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).