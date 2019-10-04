Churchill Management Stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Has Lifted by $737,882; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Raised Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 15,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 53,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 37,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 626,891 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 258.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.68 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 46,008 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 125,241 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.47% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 232,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Adage Cap Prns Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.06% or 491,673 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 455,441 shares. Los Angeles Equity stated it has 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Asset Management One Ltd owns 72,540 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1,000 shares. 31,245 are held by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com. Sun Life has invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 8,615 shares to 1,707 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 52,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,365 shares, and cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Nv reported 789,262 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 7,024 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 1,816 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 23,767 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 0.03% or 4,957 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 177,712 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,600 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 10,772 shares. Next Financial Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,377 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 2,030 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 25,772 shares. Miller Howard Investments reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 12 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 3,606 shares to 81,673 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) by 19,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,773 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Et (SDY).

