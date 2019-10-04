Churchill Management Raised Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Holding; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowered Its Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Stake

Churchill Management Corp increased Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 7,469 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 152,598 shares with $8.07 million value, up from 145,129 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New Com now has $66.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 1.89 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) stake by 26.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 312,749 shares as Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG)’s stock rose 0.27%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 880,334 shares with $3.35 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Companhia Energetica De Mina now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.355. About 1.50M shares traded. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig postpones Belo Monte stake sale to 2019; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG RECEIVED NON-BIDING OFFER FROM TAESA ON CENTROESTE DE MG; 30/05/2018 – Moody´s assigns Ba1/Aaa.br ratings to Taesa’s BRL 400 million debentures due 2025, outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – China’s power investment group seeks new Brazil targets after $2 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG POSTPONES SALE OF STAKE IN BELO MONTE HYDRO STATION UNTIL 2019 -PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG IS SAID TO SELL FIBER OPTIC ASSETS, NOT TELECOM UNIT:RTRS; 03/04/2018 – CEMIG SAYS CO. IS AT ADVANCED STAGE FOR LIGHT SALE; 24/05/2018 – Filing of 2017 20-F Form with the SEC; 30/05/2018 – Brazil’s Taesa seeks shareholder approval to take part in transmission auction; 25/05/2018 – CEMIG SAYS AUCTION NOTE ON TELECOM ASSETS PUBLISHED MAY 25

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) stake by 255,453 shares to 4.84M valued at $34.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 447,932 shares and now owns 3.27 million shares. Carvana Co was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.47% above currents $55.18 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 13,900 shares to 213,491 valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 6,656 shares and now owns 46,781 shares. Broadcom Ltd Shs was reduced too.