Churchill Management Raised Its Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $373,404; Lyons Wealth Management Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 91,057 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 87,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $121.73. About 1.29M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR) by 20,022 shares to 531,424 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,239 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.